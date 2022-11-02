The Reported Effect Olivia Wilde's Nanny Drama Had On Her Harry Styles Relationship

The romance between Olivia Wilde and "As It Was" crooner Harry Styles is stronger than ever following Nannygate and the salad dressing scandal heard 'round the world!

"As rough as this has been Olivia's in a good head space and is taking all of this in stride and a big part of what's getting her through is Harry, he's been a total rock for her," a source revealed to HollywoodLife. "She's so grateful to have him with her in L.A. right now," they added. "Being able to spend somewhat normal days together and have a bit of a routine has been wonderful and it's really helped Olivia shut out the noise from all the drama."

In fact, it's reported that the couple is so in sync that they're even sweating life's stressors out at the same gym in Los Angeles. As reported by Just Jared, shortly after Wilde was spotted exiting from her gym sesh rocking a sports bra and leggings, Styles was spotted entering the fitness center in a white tee and black shorts. Hey, maybe the couple who sweats together stays together...?