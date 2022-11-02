Adele Confirms We've All Been Pronouncing Her Name Wrong

If you have an uncommon name, it's hard to get strangers to say it correctly after first meeting them. And if you don't correct them enough, sometimes the mispronunciation just unfortunately sticks. That was the case with Rihanna, who is always known as "Ree-ah-na" but is actually pronounced, "Ree-ann-na," via Time. Or how singer Tove-Lo has always been known as the phonetic way her name is spelled, "Tove-Low." But in actuality, she told her TikTok followers that the proper way to pronounce her name is, "Too-veh-loo," according to Vulture. "Think of it as voulez-vous, Tove Lo," she told her followers.

For Adele, one of the most famous people in the world, to have a name that everyone mispronounces must be annoying. And it's true — Adele's name isn't pronounced how you think it is. She's not mad unless, maybe, you pronounce it "Adele Dazeem." But here's the correct way to say it.