What Henry Cavill Really Thinks Of Missing Out On Twilight Lead Role

Like a bird or a plane, Henry Cavill's career is soaring. The British actor has become so successful, in fact, that he was able to drop out of the Netflix series "The Witcher" without too much concern about the effect it would have on his bank account — he did, after all, have a "Man of Steel" sequel to film, as he revealed on Instagram days before he announced that Liam Hemsworth would be replacing him as Geralt of Rivia.

Cavill was once in a much different position. In the mid-aughts, he missed out on a number of big roles, including that of Clark Kent in the 2006 film "Superman Returns." The part ultimately went to Brandon Routh, and its inclusion on the list of Cavill's close calls — which also included playing James Bond — had Empire magazine describing him as the "most unlucky man in Hollywood" (via The Hollywood Reporter). Speaking to Refinery29 about his first shot at playing Superman, Cavill confessed, "I wanted it really badly." So when the opportunity to play the Man of Steel arose again and he got the part, he was understandably elated.

But before he lost and gained that iconic "S" on his chest, Cavill came close to playing another almost indestructible character with supernatural eyes like Geralt's: "Twilight" vampire Edward Cullen. So now that he's at the top of his game, is Cavill still musing about what might have been?