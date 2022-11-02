Cynthia Bailey Sheds More Light On What Led To Her Split From Husband Mike Hill

On October 12, just two days after their second wedding anniversary, Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill announced that they were divorcing, per NBC News. In a now-deleted Instagram post, they wrote in a joint statement, "LOVE is a beautiful thing. While we both will always have love for one another, we have decided to go our separate ways."

Bailey and Hill got engaged in 2019 after dating for one year, per Us Weekly. On October 10, 2020, the two got married in front of their family and friends after many hiccups planning their wedding during the COVID-19 pandemic, via Bravo.

Bailey, who had been previously married to Peter Thomas, had high hopes for her marriage this time around. "I feel just as excited and optimistic as I did leading up to my first marriage," she told Page Six. "The only way to learn how to be a wife is to be one, and that was my first experience. I now know what I want and what I don't want in a relationship, in a marriage." Now that her marriage with Hill is over, she explained in detail what caused the split.