Cynthia Bailey Sheds More Light On What Led To Her Split From Husband Mike Hill
On October 12, just two days after their second wedding anniversary, Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill announced that they were divorcing, per NBC News. In a now-deleted Instagram post, they wrote in a joint statement, "LOVE is a beautiful thing. While we both will always have love for one another, we have decided to go our separate ways."
Bailey and Hill got engaged in 2019 after dating for one year, per Us Weekly. On October 10, 2020, the two got married in front of their family and friends after many hiccups planning their wedding during the COVID-19 pandemic, via Bravo.
Bailey, who had been previously married to Peter Thomas, had high hopes for her marriage this time around. "I feel just as excited and optimistic as I did leading up to my first marriage," she told Page Six. "The only way to learn how to be a wife is to be one, and that was my first experience. I now know what I want and what I don't want in a relationship, in a marriage." Now that her marriage with Hill is over, she explained in detail what caused the split.
Cynthia Bailey says she and Mike Hill stopped being friends
Following the divorce announcement, Cynthia Bailey revealed that she and Mike Hill are still on good terms. "I believe the biggest part of any marriage is friendship and Mike and I are still very, very good friends," she told E! News earlier in October. However, in an October 31 appearance on the podcast Two Ts In A Pod, Bailey shared that the reason she and Hill split was that they stopped being friends. "I felt like we weren't friends anymore. I felt like it was just going toward we're just not going to be friends if we didn't pump the brakes," she stated. "For me, this is not my first rodeo. I think friendship just has to be there in a marriage."
Bailey credited her marriage to Peter Thomas for helping her come to the decision to divorce Hill. She shared that she and Thomas should have ended things earlier but tried to ride things out. "But it was the first marriage, so I don't know what I'm doing. I think I'm doing it right. Is it supposed to be this hard?" However, when it came to the difficulties she had with Hill, she declared, "I don't want to ride it out anymore. I'm 55 years old. I want to be happy. I want to be at peace." Despite heading toward divorce, Bailey shared that she and Hill are still on good terms.