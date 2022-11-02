The Rare Connection Taylor Swift Now Shares With Janet Jackson

Taylor Swift is easily the most talked about pop star in the world right now, and it's all within good reason.

As most will already know, the "Shake It Off" hitmaker dropped her 10th studio album titled "Midnights" on October 21 after announcing the release at this year's MTV Video Music Awards. To no one's surprise, the album opened with insane first-week sales of 1.578 million album-equivalent units in the US alone, according to NBC News. The album became Swift's 11th chart-topper on the US Billboard 200 and was revealed to be the highest first-week sales in the US since Adele's "25" in 2015. The Grammy Award-winning star also hit the top spot overseas. In the UK, "Midnights" became her ninth chart-topper, per The Official Charts. "Midnights is a collage of intensity, highs and lows and ebbs and flows," Swift said about the album on Twitter. "Life can be dark, starry, cloudy, terrifying, electrifying, hot, cold, romantic or lonely. Just like Midnights."

To celebrate her career, the singer will embark on a stadium tour across North America called "The Eras Tour" that will take fans "through the musical eras of my career" from the past and present. With so much happening in the world of Taylor Swift, it has recently been announced that she now holds a record that only Janet Jackson can relate to.