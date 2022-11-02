Bono Recalls Unforgettable Trip To The White House In New Book

When it comes to celebrity memoirs, you never really know what you're gonna get. For example, Nick Offerman's memoir "Paddle Your Own Canoe" is a collection of his greatest life's lessons through comedic filter. The same goes for Amy Schumer's memoir, sarcastically titled, "The Girl With The Lower Back Tattoo." Of course, there are those celebrity memoirs that have shaken us to our core — such as Jennette McCurdy's memoir, which is a heartbreaking account of her Nickelodeon days and the abuse she allegedly faced at the hands of her mother.

Now, Bono, beloved philanthropist and lead singer of U2, has released his highly-anticipated memoir "Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story," which is the "story of the remarkable life he's lived, the challenges he's faced, and the friends and family who have shaped and sustained him," according to the Goodreads listing. During a promo stop on "Good Morning America," Bono also shared that much of the memoir is about love — specifically, the love he feels for his wife of 40 years, Ali Hewsman. Within the book, which Bono dubbed as "a love letter to Ali," he wrote about how his love for Hewsman once impeded his ability to write her a love song. "Ali, she does not want to be patronized," shared Bono. He also gave fans a deeper look into some things we may not know about Bono, including one very interesting White House visit with Barack Obama.