Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Might Not Be Rekindling Their Romance After All

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson called it quits on their romantic relationship back in August after dating for nine months, according to E! News. Although rumors began swirling that their break-up was due to Kanye "Ye" West's constant meddling, sources simply blamed the breakup on distance. An insider told Page Six, "Kim and Pete have decided to just be friends. They have a lot of love and respect for each other, but found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship."

As time went on, more details surrounding their breakup came to light. Davidson had opened up about wanting to become a father in the future, while Kardashian seemingly had her hands full co-parenting four children with Ye. A source close to Kardashian told Page Six, "Pete is 28 and Kim is 41 — they are just in very different places at the moment." Based on the age gap and distance, it appeared that this chapter was inevitably closed for Kardashian and Davidson.

However, reports began surfacing in October that the pair was still in contact. A source told Entertainment Tonight, "It wasn't a bad fallout or breakup, so things are good between them and they've remained in contact." This, of course, caused rumors of reconciliation to start online. Now, new reports are suggesting that the former couple might not be back together despite the rumors.