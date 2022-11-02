What Fans Think Was The Best Keeping Up With The Kardashians Spin-Off - Exclusive Survey
The Kardashian family has provided fans with ample opportunity to keep up with their family over the years, starting with their flagship series "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." The E! show debuted in 2007 and was given a slight facelift and a shortened title — "The Kardashians" — when the Kardashian-Jenner clan moved to Hulu in 2022. Speaking to Variety about all of the product launches and various other opportunities that arose from her family's reality fame, momager Kris Jenner stated, "It really wasn't this master plan. When I started 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians,' we were so excited to have our own show and so appreciative of the opportunity."
But while the Kardashians are one of reality TV's biggest success stories, their spinoff attempts have been a mixed bag. "Rob & Chyna," which offered fans a rare look at Rob Kardashian's life with his now-ex Blac Chyna, was canceled in 2016 after one season, much to Chyna's disappointment. According to E!, she took the Kardashians to court and accused them of meddling in her business affairs, steering the series towards its doom. (They denied this, and Chyna lost her defamation suit against them, per USA Today). As for "Life of Kylie," Radar noted that its ratings were sinking in 2017. An insider claimed that Kylie Jenner's friends were advising her to end the series, and it only survived a single season.
But among the Kardashians' many failed spinoffs, there's one standout star in the eyes of fans.
Viewers loved seeing Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian in the Magic City
Nicki Swift asked 587 readers which "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" spinoff was their favorite, and "Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami" took the top spot with 31.69% of the vote. Up next was "Khloé & Lamar" at 21.47%. In 2012, TMZ reported that Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom had decided to quit inviting cameras into their home because Odom wanted to focus on his NBA career. The following year, they dashed fans' hopes that they might reconsider their decision by ending their relationship. "Life of Kylie" was a close third in the poll, with 21.12% of respondents picking it as their top "KUWTK" spinoff, and "I Am Cait" finished next at 15.67%. Caitlyn Jenner's E! reality series aired for two seasons before getting canceled in 2016. And the spinoff viewers enjoyed the least was "Rob & Chyna," which still received 10.05% of the vote.
On "Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami," Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian headed to the titular city to open up a new Dash store. "Kourtney went beyond nuts in Miami. It's the first time she was single in about eight years. She always jumps from man to man," Khloé told The Futon Critic ahead of the show's 2009 premiere. It ran for just two seasons but left quite an impression on the siblings, who reminisced about their Miami days on an episode of "The Kardashians," per Decider. "It was so f***ing fun," said Khloé.