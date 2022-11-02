What Fans Think Was The Best Keeping Up With The Kardashians Spin-Off - Exclusive Survey

The Kardashian family has provided fans with ample opportunity to keep up with their family over the years, starting with their flagship series "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." The E! show debuted in 2007 and was given a slight facelift and a shortened title — "The Kardashians" — when the Kardashian-Jenner clan moved to Hulu in 2022. Speaking to Variety about all of the product launches and various other opportunities that arose from her family's reality fame, momager Kris Jenner stated, "It really wasn't this master plan. When I started 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians,' we were so excited to have our own show and so appreciative of the opportunity."

But while the Kardashians are one of reality TV's biggest success stories, their spinoff attempts have been a mixed bag. "Rob & Chyna," which offered fans a rare look at Rob Kardashian's life with his now-ex Blac Chyna, was canceled in 2016 after one season, much to Chyna's disappointment. According to E!, she took the Kardashians to court and accused them of meddling in her business affairs, steering the series towards its doom. (They denied this, and Chyna lost her defamation suit against them, per USA Today). As for "Life of Kylie," Radar noted that its ratings were sinking in 2017. An insider claimed that Kylie Jenner's friends were advising her to end the series, and it only survived a single season.

But among the Kardashians' many failed spinoffs, there's one standout star in the eyes of fans.