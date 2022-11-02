The Career Advice Jennifer Lawrence Wishes She Had Taken From Adele
Jennifer Lawrence is one of the hottest stars in the industry, and she surrounds herself with a pretty cool group of famous friends. The "Hunger Games" star's fun friendship with Amy Schumer has played out in the press quite a bit, but she also happens to be pals with plenty of other big names, including singer Adele. The pair have occasionally chatted about one another, including in Adele's 2021 interview with Rolling Stone. There, she revealed that Lawrence and Nicole Richie were friends and neighbors, and we're not going to lie, we are a little jealous of that trio.
"They humanized me because I had avoided talking to anyone that was ever famous in any capacity, because I was like, "Well, I'm not famous." I'm very British like that,'" Adele shared with the outlet. Another plus? Adele's friendship with Lawrence and Richie wasn't all work and no play. Adele said that Richie and Lawrence "never spoke about work, which was amazing, because most of the time when I catch up with someone, they want to know all about my work, and I'm like, I don't want to talk about that," the singer confessed.
Lawrence also talked about her friendship with the singer with PopSugar. "Adele and I met, like, a year or so ago. Adele and I are a bit harsher;" she said, comparing her friendship with Adele to her friendship with Emma Stone. Lawrence added that she usually doesn't like new people, but Adele was "lovely" and "normal."
Jennifer Lawrence regrets not listening to Adele's career advice
You know what they say ... friends give the best advice! And guess what? Jennifer Lawrence agrees with that statement. The actor has many famous friends in her circle, and one of them just so happens to be singer Adele. In an interview with The New York Times, the mother of one spoke about a wide range of topics, including some career choices that she regrets, mostly notably the 2016 flick "Passengers," which has a 30% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. In the film, Lawrence travels with Chris Pratt into outer space. It did not get stellar reviews. The flop Lawrence rethink her career choices, especially after some of her other hit films like "The Hunger Games."
"I was like, 'Oh no, you guys are here because I'm here, and I'm here because you're here. Wait, who decided this was a good movie?'" she asked in the interview. "Adele told me not to do it! She was like, 'I feel like space movies are the new vampire movies.' I should have listened to her," Lawrence said. She added that everything she did after the movie felt like a "rebound" and she "was reacting, rather than just acting."
Lawrence also mentioned "Passengers," and that time in her career in a 2021 interview with Vanity Fair. "I was not pumping out the quality that I should have," she confessed, adding that she felt like everyone had gotten sick of her.