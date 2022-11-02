The Career Advice Jennifer Lawrence Wishes She Had Taken From Adele

Jennifer Lawrence is one of the hottest stars in the industry, and she surrounds herself with a pretty cool group of famous friends. The "Hunger Games" star's fun friendship with Amy Schumer has played out in the press quite a bit, but she also happens to be pals with plenty of other big names, including singer Adele. The pair have occasionally chatted about one another, including in Adele's 2021 interview with Rolling Stone. There, she revealed that Lawrence and Nicole Richie were friends and neighbors, and we're not going to lie, we are a little jealous of that trio.

"They humanized me because I had avoided talking to anyone that was ever famous in any capacity, because I was like, "Well, I'm not famous." I'm very British like that,'" Adele shared with the outlet. Another plus? Adele's friendship with Lawrence and Richie wasn't all work and no play. Adele said that Richie and Lawrence "never spoke about work, which was amazing, because most of the time when I catch up with someone, they want to know all about my work, and I'm like, I don't want to talk about that," the singer confessed.

Lawrence also talked about her friendship with the singer with PopSugar. "Adele and I met, like, a year or so ago. Adele and I are a bit harsher;" she said, comparing her friendship with Adele to her friendship with Emma Stone. Lawrence added that she usually doesn't like new people, but Adele was "lovely" and "normal."