Offset Makes Subtle First Social Media Memorial To Takeoff After His Death

Migos rapper Takeoff, whose birth name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, died on November 1 at just 28 years old, as per TMZ. Takeoff was shot outside of 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, Texas, after reportedly playing a game of dice with Quavo and others before things seemingly turned violent. An unnamed suspect began shooting and Takeoff was pronounced dead once medics arrived on the scene, per TMZ.

According to CNN, two other people were shot and injured during the incident, but their injuries are not life-threatening. Migos' record label, Quality Control Music, released a statement via Instagram following the tragedy on Instagram and said, "Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated."

An investigation is underway to find out who is responsible for Takeoff's death as fans continue to mourn the late rapper. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner and Sgt. Michael Arrington of the city's homicide division is pleading with witnesses to come forward with any information. "A lot of people that were there fled the scene and did not stick around to give a statement," Arrington said (via CNN). "All we can hope is you all will reach out and give us evidence to solve the death of Takeoff." Friends and loved ones, including his groupmate and cousin Offset, are paying tribute to Takeoff on social media.