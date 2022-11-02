Offset Makes Subtle First Social Media Memorial To Takeoff After His Death
Migos rapper Takeoff, whose birth name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, died on November 1 at just 28 years old, as per TMZ. Takeoff was shot outside of 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, Texas, after reportedly playing a game of dice with Quavo and others before things seemingly turned violent. An unnamed suspect began shooting and Takeoff was pronounced dead once medics arrived on the scene, per TMZ.
According to CNN, two other people were shot and injured during the incident, but their injuries are not life-threatening. Migos' record label, Quality Control Music, released a statement via Instagram following the tragedy on Instagram and said, "Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated."
An investigation is underway to find out who is responsible for Takeoff's death as fans continue to mourn the late rapper. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner and Sgt. Michael Arrington of the city's homicide division is pleading with witnesses to come forward with any information. "A lot of people that were there fled the scene and did not stick around to give a statement," Arrington said (via CNN). "All we can hope is you all will reach out and give us evidence to solve the death of Takeoff." Friends and loved ones, including his groupmate and cousin Offset, are paying tribute to Takeoff on social media.
Offset subtly breaks his silence on Takeoff's death
Offset is mourning the loss of his cousin and groupmate Takeoff, but has yet to audibly break his silence on the tragic loss. The rapper, who was set to perform at MGM Music Hall in Boston this week, has now canceled his appearance, per TMZ. While Offset has not made a public statement about Takeoff's passing yet, he subtly paid tribute to the late rapper on Instagram by changing his profile picture to a photo of Takeoff with a small white heart emoji in the upper right-hand corner.
Other artists and friends of Takeoff have continued to share their memories and love for the late star following his passing. Drake took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message and said, "I got the best memories of all of us seeing the world together and bringing light to every city we touch. That's what I'll focus on for now. rest easy space man."
Many other stars and collaborators, including Keke Palmer and Travis Scott, have shared their condolences online as well. DJ Khaled posted on Instagram and said, "sending my sincere and deepest condolences to @migos." The post continued, "Takeoff is a[n] incredible man and a beautiful person all around. @yrntakeoff energy was always beautiful filled wit so much love and so much great energy." The investigation surrounding Takeoff's death is currently ongoing.