NFL Star Terry Bradshaw And Wife Tammy Get Vulnerable About His Health Struggles
Terry Bradshaw and his wife Tammy share a sweet love story that many fans got to see play out on the reality show "The Bradshaw Bunch." The series began in 2020, and the former NFL star has regularly promoted it on his Instagram feed. But being a reality star, broadcaster, and former NFL star does not prohibit people from dealing with health issues.
During an NFL broadcast, Terry unveiled to viewers that he had been secretly dealing with two types of cancer over the past year. "Last week on this show, I ran out of breath, and Howie [Long] helped me up. And a lot of people are asking what's wrong with me, what's happened to me physically," he began. "I just want to address it and let you know what has happened in my life." The star shared that doctors diagnosed him with bladder cancer in November 2021, and following surgery and treatment, he was cancer-free. But two months later, Terry was hit with another bombshell diagnosis — a "rare form of skin cancer" on his neck. But luckily, things have been going well thus far. "Folks, I may not look like my old self, but I feel like my old self. I'm cancer-free, I'm feeling great," he shared. "And over time, I'm going to be back to where I normally am."
While Terry seemed to feel good about his current state of affairs, that didn't stop him and his wife, Tammy, from talking about such a difficult time in their lives.
Terry and Tammy Bradshow get emotional amid cancer confession
The past year has been a trying time for Terry and Tammy Bradshaw. They spoke about Terry's first and second bouts with cancer on "Today," and they didn't hold much back, with Tammy recalling how hard the diagnosis hit her. Since she has a background as a radiation therapist, Tammy said she was "shook" when she heard the news because she "knew where this could go" and "what the outcomes could be." However, she hid her feelings from her husband. "I never said this to him, but inside I carried a lot more worry and stress than what I let him know, I think," Tammy added, saying she never let herself cry in front of Terry.
The former NFL star couldn't help but gush over his wife. "I can't imagine not holding her hand when we take off on a plane. Or when we land or when we snuggle up when we're in bed together," Terry said, making sure to add how thankful he was. And while he may have plenty more years left, he said he wants to live like he just has one. "We're going to go to Europe, going to go to Paris, going to go to wherever we want to go," Terry told viewers.
In February, the couple snapped a plane selfie as Terry said they were "headed to the East Coast" — he seems to be sticking true to his word.