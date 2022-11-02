NFL Star Terry Bradshaw And Wife Tammy Get Vulnerable About His Health Struggles

Terry Bradshaw and his wife Tammy share a sweet love story that many fans got to see play out on the reality show "The Bradshaw Bunch." The series began in 2020, and the former NFL star has regularly promoted it on his Instagram feed. But being a reality star, broadcaster, and former NFL star does not prohibit people from dealing with health issues.

During an NFL broadcast, Terry unveiled to viewers that he had been secretly dealing with two types of cancer over the past year. "Last week on this show, I ran out of breath, and Howie [Long] helped me up. And a lot of people are asking what's wrong with me, what's happened to me physically," he began. "I just want to address it and let you know what has happened in my life." The star shared that doctors diagnosed him with bladder cancer in November 2021, and following surgery and treatment, he was cancer-free. But two months later, Terry was hit with another bombshell diagnosis — a "rare form of skin cancer" on his neck. But luckily, things have been going well thus far. "Folks, I may not look like my old self, but I feel like my old self. I'm cancer-free, I'm feeling great," he shared. "And over time, I'm going to be back to where I normally am."

While Terry seemed to feel good about his current state of affairs, that didn't stop him and his wife, Tammy, from talking about such a difficult time in their lives.