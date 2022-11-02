What Does With Love From By Aly & AJ Mean? Here's What We Think

For anyone unaware, Aly & AJ never really stopped making music. The duo became famous in the early aughts with ties to Disney Channel and hit singles such as "Like Whoa" and "Chemicals React." While they did go 14 years without releasing an album, the sister group is once again churning out bops. Their new style is obviously a more mature sound from their earlier songs, and they even released an explicit version of "Potential Breakup Song." They've been touring this past year too, and now just released their newest single, "With Love From." It's also the title of their upcoming album, due out Spring 2023.

The new single dropped on November 2 and Aly & AJ have been sharing it on their social media. A press release for the song calls it "a gorgeously moody exploration of the existential crisis of growing older, reflecting on the choices we have made and figuring out how to continue on. Like the thunder before a storm." It's definitely a departure from the joyful, bright album they released in 2021, called "A Touch of the Beat Gets You Up on Your Feet Gets You Out and Then Into the Sun." But this song, and the vibe of their upcoming album, will be more of a "haunting introspection and personal recollections." The new album, containing 11 songs according to Variety, has very little post-production involved when it comes to the instrumentation and was recorded with a live band.