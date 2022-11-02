Machine Gun Kelly Slams Critics Who Bash His Music Career Expansion

On an episode of The Hollywood Reporter's "Awards Chatter" podcast, musician Machine Gun Kelly shared his thoughts about how people view his decision to expand the genre in which he performs from only rap to include pop-punk music, too. The podcast episode was recorded live at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The outlet noted that the musician — whose real name is Colson Baker — was at the film festival because of his role in the film "Taurus."

MGK has received criticism from many for switching up genres, with Tone Deaf gathering tweets from musicians to gauge what their thoughts were on the subject. The critics were vocal about their dislike for MGK's new pop-punk albums — including a number of expletives to make their points — while others were more complimentary. Scott Eckel of Makeout wrote on his Twitter account, "no one thought MGK was about to drop the best pop punk record of 2020."

The complaints about his pivot to a new genre have been following the "Tickets to My Downfall" singer for nearly two years, and now, he's clapping back at all that haters.