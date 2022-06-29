Machine Gun Kelly's Behavior Escalates To Concerning New Level

The following article includes a graphic image of blood.

You'd think that Machine Gun Kelly would be at the top of the world right now. As he has made extremely clear to everyone — whether you wanted to know or not — he is in love and engaged to be married to Megan Fox. On a professional level, he's fresh off of a new album release. He's made his foray into the realm of movie-making with "Good Mourning," which he wrote, directed, and stars in. He's even the subject of a new Hulu documentary about himself, "Machine Gun Kelly's Life In Pink." All signs point to MGK living the good life.

And yet, the multi-hyphenate artist has been exhibiting some downright disturbing behavior lately. Based on some of the most recent headlines we've seen about MGK, his antics in NYC have only been getting worse. The "Emo Girl" singer has been accused of smashing glass, screaming at members of his crew, and more.