Machine Gun Kelly And Megan Fox Clear Up Confusion About Their Marital Status

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have mastered the art of making headlines. By simultaneously telling us way too much about their relationship and keeping us completely confused about the details, we just can't seem to look away.

According to Us Weekly, the pair first met on the set of "Midnight In the Switchgrass," where producer Randall Emmett said they had "a professional relationship." However, in a British GQ couple's quiz, the pair revealed that they had previously run into each other at a party — where MGK tried out his infamous "I am weed" pick-up line. Regardless, it wasn't before Fox was divorced from her husband of 10 years that she started spending more time with the rapper.

Since becoming official, the couple has treated fans (and perplexed spectators) to Instagram posts and intimate details about their relationship. In a BuzzFeed interview, Kelly read out a fan tweet that said, "I would let machine gun kelly suck my toes maybe." He countered, "I'm only sucking one pair of toes." Alas, recent statements made by Kelly had attention turning away from Fox's feet and toward her ring finger.