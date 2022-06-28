Machine Gun Kelly And Megan Fox Clear Up Confusion About Their Marital Status
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have mastered the art of making headlines. By simultaneously telling us way too much about their relationship and keeping us completely confused about the details, we just can't seem to look away.
According to Us Weekly, the pair first met on the set of "Midnight In the Switchgrass," where producer Randall Emmett said they had "a professional relationship." However, in a British GQ couple's quiz, the pair revealed that they had previously run into each other at a party — where MGK tried out his infamous "I am weed" pick-up line. Regardless, it wasn't before Fox was divorced from her husband of 10 years that she started spending more time with the rapper.
Since becoming official, the couple has treated fans (and perplexed spectators) to Instagram posts and intimate details about their relationship. In a BuzzFeed interview, Kelly read out a fan tweet that said, "I would let machine gun kelly suck my toes maybe." He countered, "I'm only sucking one pair of toes." Alas, recent statements made by Kelly had attention turning away from Fox's feet and toward her ring finger.
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are engaged, but not yet married
When Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly got engaged in January, the caption of Fox's Instagram post ensured everyone would be talking about it: "He asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes....and then we drank each other's blood."
While we were still reeling from the vampiric revelation, Kelly made things even more confusing in the subsequent months by repeatedly referring to Fox as his wife. It seemed unlikely that the couple's wedding would stay under the radar, but Kelly continued to imply that things had been made official. In just one instance, MGK kicked off his performance of "twin flame" at the Billboard Music Awards by saying, "I wrote this song for my wife." He was met with loud cheers from the audience.
Fortunately, it seems we didn't collectively miss the Fox-Kelly wedding, which with undoubtedly be one for the ages. Kelly told ET, "I think when I speak about terminology — it never felt like my girlfriend. It feels too adolescent for the depth of our relationship." Fox added, "We don't know what's happening. He's on tour this year, when it needs to happen the universe will open up and give us the space to do that." Honestly? That seems pretty reasonable for this quirky duo.