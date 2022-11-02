Andy Cohen And Lisa Rinna Are At Odds Over Specific Details Of The RHOBH Reunion

Page Six reports that Lisa Rinna posted to her Instagram Stories that she had two envelopes, not just the one that Andy Cohen mentioned on "Radio Andy" (as shared by Queens of Bravo). According to Rinna, she had even more receipts in the second envelope. Page Six explains that the contents of the second envelope were text messages between her and Erika Jayne and another person regarding Kathy Hilton's supposed meltdown in Aspen, Colorado.

However, Cohen explained that the texts related to Hilton never came up during the reunion and weren't just cut. "She said, 'That was kind of my corroboration that I sent those texts that night,' and that's what that was, and she never entered them to the court for consideration. We never got to them."

Though the Season 12 reunion may be over and done, it sounds as though Rinna would prefer to clear things up over social media, even at the risk of adding fuel to the fire.