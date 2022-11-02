Andy Cohen And Lisa Rinna Are At Odds Over Specific Details Of The RHOBH Reunion
Bravo host Andy Cohen and "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Rinna are butting heads, and it has to do with the reunion episode for Season 12 of the hit reality television series. For some background, Cohen shared with listeners of his radio show what was in a manila envelope Rinna had with her during the reunion. The Queens of Bravo Twitter account shared a clip in which Cohen said that Rinna had receipts "relating to the Elton John Aids Foundation ticket snafu," a fight she had with co-star Sutton Stracke. (Us Weekly has even more details about said snafu.)
Now, in the wake of Cohen's radio revelation, the host has had to clear some things up about Rinna and the envelope of receipts, per Page Six — and it relates to a conflict Rinna had with a different castmate in Season 12.
Andy Cohen claims he didn't see what was in a second envelope
Page Six reports that Lisa Rinna posted to her Instagram Stories that she had two envelopes, not just the one that Andy Cohen mentioned on "Radio Andy" (as shared by Queens of Bravo). According to Rinna, she had even more receipts in the second envelope. Page Six explains that the contents of the second envelope were text messages between her and Erika Jayne and another person regarding Kathy Hilton's supposed meltdown in Aspen, Colorado.
However, Cohen explained that the texts related to Hilton never came up during the reunion and weren't just cut. "She said, 'That was kind of my corroboration that I sent those texts that night,' and that's what that was, and she never entered them to the court for consideration. We never got to them."
Though the Season 12 reunion may be over and done, it sounds as though Rinna would prefer to clear things up over social media, even at the risk of adding fuel to the fire.