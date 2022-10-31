Andy Cohen Addresses Speculation About Lisa Rinna's Unseen RHOBH Reunion Antics
Lisa Rinna is one of the most talked-about housewives in the game, and it seems a new headline follows her everywhere she goes. Considering her acting career, there's no doubt that Rinna has a knack for drama after starring in shows like "Days of Our Lives" and "Melrose Place." Then, since receiving her diamond on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" in 2014, she's been a fixture on the show ever since.
In Season 12 of the Bravo hit, Rinna brought the most drama yet. Most of the theatrics during the season's reunion centered around her feud with Kathy Hilton. During the season, Rinna accused Hilton of talking negatively about her sister, Kyle Richards, as well as using a homophobic slur. As viewers saw, things got really heated between the ladies, causing Hilton to make some tough decisions about potentially returning to the series. Hilton told TMZ that she would "absolutely not" come back to the show if the cast remained the same. "Because I feel there are two bullies [who] intimidate a lot of the other girls," she told the outlet. "A couple speak up, but most of them, they're not being their authentic self when they're pushed up to the wall." Of course, those two "bullies" are none other than Rinna and partner-in-crime, Erika Jayne.
Rinna reportedly came equipped with defense at the reunion, but viewers didn't get to see with what — until now.
Andy Cohen reveals the contents of Lisa Rinna's folder
Andy Cohen is giving fans a little insight into what exactly Lisa Rinna hid in the manila envelope that she brought to the now-infamous "RHOBH" Season 12 reunion. Queens of Bravo shared a snippet from Cohen's radio show, "Radio Andy," where he told fans what was in the envelope the entire time, and it just so happened to be a ton of receipts "relating to the Elton John Aids Foundation ticket snafu," Cohen told listeners. The cut segment surprisingly wasn't related to Rinna's feud with Kathy Hilton, but instead her early-season drama with Sutton Stracke.
Cohen didn't stop there, also sharing why they decided not to air the envelope's contents. "There were a lot of decisions made in the edit to cut down many conversations. I will say pretty much every conversation we beat to death, because that's what we do," he said. He also revealed that they filmed the reunion until 10 p.m., and said that if the reunion had been any longer, people would complain about the length.
Some fans took to Twitter to weigh in on Cohen's revelation. "[Rinna] wanted to continue 'taking down' Sutton," one person wrote. Another commented, "So she was going to shift her attack to Sutton???" So much drama!