Andy Cohen Addresses Speculation About Lisa Rinna's Unseen RHOBH Reunion Antics

Lisa Rinna is one of the most talked-about housewives in the game, and it seems a new headline follows her everywhere she goes. Considering her acting career, there's no doubt that Rinna has a knack for drama after starring in shows like "Days of Our Lives" and "Melrose Place." Then, since receiving her diamond on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" in 2014, she's been a fixture on the show ever since.

In Season 12 of the Bravo hit, Rinna brought the most drama yet. Most of the theatrics during the season's reunion centered around her feud with Kathy Hilton. During the season, Rinna accused Hilton of talking negatively about her sister, Kyle Richards, as well as using a homophobic slur. As viewers saw, things got really heated between the ladies, causing Hilton to make some tough decisions about potentially returning to the series. Hilton told TMZ that she would "absolutely not" come back to the show if the cast remained the same. "Because I feel there are two bullies [who] intimidate a lot of the other girls," she told the outlet. "A couple speak up, but most of them, they're not being their authentic self when they're pushed up to the wall." Of course, those two "bullies" are none other than Rinna and partner-in-crime, Erika Jayne.

Rinna reportedly came equipped with defense at the reunion, but viewers didn't get to see with what — until now.