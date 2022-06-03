Lisa Rinna's Messy Drama With Kathy Hilton Fully Explained

You may have started watching the "Real Housewives" for the cars, the houses, or the private planes, but no matter what got you hooked, you stayed for the drama. And no one brings more drama than the ladies of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

The shadiest drama queen in Beverly Hills is, without a doubt, Lisa Rinna. The former soap star joined the franchise in 2014 and has butted heads with almost everyone in the cast, from Lisa Vanderpump to Denise Richards. In the infamous "PuppyGate" scandal, Rinna was notably on Dorit Kemsley's side and was thus instrumental in pushing Vanderpump off the show. As for the Richards vs. Brandy Glanville conflict, Rinna similarly found herself on Glanville's side and Richards quit "RHOBH" shortly thereafter. To make a long story short, if you happen to find yourself cast in the next season of "RHOBH," you will do well to stay on Rinna's good side.

That's a lesson Kathy Hilton has learned the hard way. After joining the series in Season 11, Paris Hilton's mother and Kyle Richards' sister became a fan favorite. Fast forward a year, and she reportedly stopped filming midseason due to an ongoing beef with Rinna. Since then, the drama has become increasingly convoluted and, thanks to Instagram, increasingly public.