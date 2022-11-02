Cheryl Burke Gets Candid About The Disturbing Moments From Her Past That Skewed Her Views On Love

Cheryl Burke said on "Red Table Talk" that she experienced two separate abusive relationships in high school. She explained, "For me, love equaled abuse. Love equaled infidelity. Love equaled manipulating, narcissistic behaviors." Burke also shared, as discussed in a separate article` from Entertainment Tonight, that one former boyfriend whipped her with a belt while his parents were watching, but they did not intervene.

Burke clarified in her appearance on "Red Table Talk" that she was not abused by her ex-husband Matthew Lawrence, who she first began dating in 2006 before eventually marrying in 2019. "But also, I think, for me — and it has nothing to do with my ex whatsoever — I wanted to see if I could get married, 'cause there was a lot of this internal 'Am I good enough?'" Along with her divorce from Lawrence, Burke discussed her challenges with sobriety. "You know, my parents got divorced, and I would have loved to not have," she said. "That wasn't the plan going in, for sure. I'm not proud of it, that's for sure. But then there's also a point where I need to put myself first and my sobriety first."

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.