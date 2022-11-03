Rihanna's Fashion Show Will Reportedly Welcome A Majorly Polarizing Guest Star

In 2019, Victoria's Secret officially canceled its annual televised runway show, which featured its famous angels rocking the runway in bejeweled bras and elaborate wings. Models at the final show included Adriana Lima, Winnie Harlow, Gigi Hadid, and Bella Hadid, along with a roster of musical guests, such as Shawn Mendes and Halsey, per Harper's Bazaar. Just when that era came to an end, Rihanna was ready to step in give the lingerie show a makeover using designs from her own label — and the Savage X Fenty show was born.

RiRi's star-studded runway spectacle debuted in 2019 and has since become an annual event. Instead of airing during primetime like its predecessor, it's available for viewing on Amazon Prime Video. For the first show, she snagged a few familiar faces from Victoria's Secret's last hurrah: Halsey and the Hadids. She incorporated choreography and elaborate sets into her shows, and a number of celebrity guests have been invited to participate in the fun over the years. In 2020, actor Demi Moore walked the runway and applauded RiRi for extending her inclusive marketing approach to older women. "It was such an unexpected, wonderful call to receive," she said in an interview for Amazon (via Insider).

The following year, Cindy Crawford, Erykah Badu, and Vanessa Hudgens participated in the event. But, while you never know who will pop up at a Savage X Fenty show, one of this year's guests is likely to raise a few eyebrows.