Rihanna's Fashion Show Will Reportedly Welcome A Majorly Polarizing Guest Star
In 2019, Victoria's Secret officially canceled its annual televised runway show, which featured its famous angels rocking the runway in bejeweled bras and elaborate wings. Models at the final show included Adriana Lima, Winnie Harlow, Gigi Hadid, and Bella Hadid, along with a roster of musical guests, such as Shawn Mendes and Halsey, per Harper's Bazaar. Just when that era came to an end, Rihanna was ready to step in give the lingerie show a makeover using designs from her own label — and the Savage X Fenty show was born.
RiRi's star-studded runway spectacle debuted in 2019 and has since become an annual event. Instead of airing during primetime like its predecessor, it's available for viewing on Amazon Prime Video. For the first show, she snagged a few familiar faces from Victoria's Secret's last hurrah: Halsey and the Hadids. She incorporated choreography and elaborate sets into her shows, and a number of celebrity guests have been invited to participate in the fun over the years. In 2020, actor Demi Moore walked the runway and applauded RiRi for extending her inclusive marketing approach to older women. "It was such an unexpected, wonderful call to receive," she said in an interview for Amazon (via Insider).
The following year, Cindy Crawford, Erykah Badu, and Vanessa Hudgens participated in the event. But, while you never know who will pop up at a Savage X Fenty show, one of this year's guests is likely to raise a few eyebrows.
Johnny Depp will be a special guest at the Savage X Fenty show
Rihanna invited former "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor Johnny Depp to be the first-ever male celeb to guest-star at a Savage X Fenty show. But instead of hitting the runway, he'll appear in a separately filmed segment, according to TMZ. Other famous faces to look out for during the Savage X Fenty show Vol. 4, which will be available to stream November 9 on Amazon Prime Video, include Cara Delevingne, Irina Shayk, Marsai Martin, Joan Small, Taraji P. Henson, Avani Gregg, Bella Poarch, and Sheryl Lee Ralph, per Teen Vogue.
Depp began staging his career comeback after his defamation trial concluded with a jury finding his ex, Amber Heard, liable for defaming him and awarding him more than $10 million, as reported by Variety. Depp began touring with Jeff Beck, signed a new deal with Dior to continue appearing in its Sauvage fragrance ads, per TMZ, appeared as a moon person at the 2022 MTV VMAs, and signed on to direct a movie titled "Modigliani," which he is co-producing with Al Pacino, per Deadline.
In 2012, Rihanna caught some heat for helping her ex Chris Brown stage his own career comeback three years after he physically assaulted her. She told Esquire (via The Guardian) that she was surprised by the negative reaction from fans after the former couple hit the recording studio together.