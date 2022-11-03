Christina Hall And Tarek El Moussa Aren't Saying Goodbye To Flip Or Flop Just Yet
"Flip or Flop" fans, do we have some exciting news for you! As fans of the popular HGTV series will already know, exes Christina Hall (aka Christina Haack) and Tarek El Moussa announced they'd be saying bye bye to the show that made them household names back in March, with both confirming the renovation hit would end with Season 10.
They announced the news in separate social media posts, with Hall writing in part on Instagram alongside a snap of her with her ex and the show's crew, "From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank each and every one of you who have watched the show throughout the years. I am beyond grateful for the support." El Moussa shared a similar sentiment on his Instagram account, uploading a solo shot of himself holding a sledgehammer in a kitchen. "You guys have been with us through it all — you watched me beat cancer, you've watched the babies grow up into the most amazing little humans, and everything in between," he captioned his upload, adding, "but I'm not going anywhere and I can promise that you are going to love what comes next!"
Well, it seems like the two have stuck to that promise to stick around, as they returned to social media in early November with exciting news about the show.
Flip or Flop is returning for an hour-long special
"Flip or Flop" is back, and we're totally flipping out. Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall confirmed they'd be reuniting for the show one last time, revealing via social media on November 2 that a special hour-long episode will be coming our way. "We're taking on one last project in an hour-long 'Flip or Flop' special and it's one you can't miss," El Moussa wrote on Instagram alongside a shot of himself and his former wife. Hall shared the same photo on her Instagram page alongside an update on her life, including details about her personal life and spin-off shows. Hall confirmed the special episode is titled "Flip or Flop: The Final Flip" and will air at 8 p.m. ET/PT on December 1 on HGTV.
"The Final Flip" announcement may come as somewhat of a surprise for fans, as it's long been rumored that El Moussa and Hall haven't exactly always seen eye to eye in the wake of their 2018 divorce. A source claimed to People immediately following the announcement that "Flip or Flop" was ending that the exes having to work together in close quarters was one of the big reasons the show needed to be retired. "Tarek and Christina are generally cordial. They're co-parenting and nothing gets in the way of that. The show was just too intimate of a setting at this point and it was time to close that chapter," they claimed.