Christina Hall And Tarek El Moussa Aren't Saying Goodbye To Flip Or Flop Just Yet

"Flip or Flop" fans, do we have some exciting news for you! As fans of the popular HGTV series will already know, exes Christina Hall (aka Christina Haack) and Tarek El Moussa announced they'd be saying bye bye to the show that made them household names back in March, with both confirming the renovation hit would end with Season 10.

They announced the news in separate social media posts, with Hall writing in part on Instagram alongside a snap of her with her ex and the show's crew, "From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank each and every one of you who have watched the show throughout the years. I am beyond grateful for the support." El Moussa shared a similar sentiment on his Instagram account, uploading a solo shot of himself holding a sledgehammer in a kitchen. "You guys have been with us through it all — you watched me beat cancer, you've watched the babies grow up into the most amazing little humans, and everything in between," he captioned his upload, adding, "but I'm not going anywhere and I can promise that you are going to love what comes next!"

Well, it seems like the two have stuck to that promise to stick around, as they returned to social media in early November with exciting news about the show.