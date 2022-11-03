Kim Kardashian Almost Didn't Wear Marilyn Monroe's Dress To The Met Gala
Kim Kardashian is known for many things in her life, like her family's hit reality show, her drama with Kanye "Ye" West, her multiple brands, and of course, her fashion sense. The mother of four regularly shows off her apparel on social media; and most of the time, she's dripping in designer brands. One of the star's most talked-about moments of the year came at the 2022 Met Gala, where Kim rocked one of Marilyn Monroe's iconic dresses to the event.
In an interview with Today, Kim told hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb that it took a lot of hard work to be able to rock the dress, but she was determined to do it. So, she ate healthily and lost weight. "It taught me a lot about my lifestyle and my health," she said of the experience of slimming down. "I'm not trying to lose any more weight, but I have more energy than ever. I cut out so much sugar, a lot of junk food I was eating ... I just completely changed my lifestyle." Kim rocking the dress also came with plenty of other controversy, and many slammed the star for "ruining" it.
However, Kim clapped back at rumors that she returned the dress in poor condition in an interview with Vogue. "I'm extremely respectful to the dress and what it means to American history," she shared, adding that she would never "eat in it" or risk any damage. And believe it or not, the moment almost never happened.
Kim Kardashian shares why the Met Gala dress almost never happened
There's no doubt that Kim Kardashian's iconic Met Gala dress was one of the most talked-about garments of the evening, so it's hard to believe that the moment almost wasn't. According to People, Kim chatted about the dress on an episode of her family's hit Hulu show, "The Kardashians," confessing to her sisters, Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, that when she initially got the dress, it didn't fit. "They just pulled the whole thing from me. And I'm fuming," she told them at lunch.
The footage then showed Kim struggling to try on the dress. "When I went to put it on, it wouldn't even go on over my hips, and I was just like devastated," she explained. Kim then vowed to her team that she would do everything in her power to make the dress work, including losing 10 pounds. And if it wouldn't work? Kim said that she wouldn't attend the Met Gala. "I wrote them a groveling begging email," Kim said, referring to the owners of the dress. "They were very firm. I just found that out today, so I'm devastated."
As we all know, Kim ended up wearing the dress and walking the red carpet alongside her then-boyfriend, Pete Davidson. In true Kim form, she shared photos with fans on Instagram, including one where she posed next to Davidson. "MET 2022," she wrote in the simple caption. The post has racked up over 5 million likes and 34,000 comments as of this writing.