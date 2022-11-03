Kim Kardashian Almost Didn't Wear Marilyn Monroe's Dress To The Met Gala

Kim Kardashian is known for many things in her life, like her family's hit reality show, her drama with Kanye "Ye" West, her multiple brands, and of course, her fashion sense. The mother of four regularly shows off her apparel on social media; and most of the time, she's dripping in designer brands. One of the star's most talked-about moments of the year came at the 2022 Met Gala, where Kim rocked one of Marilyn Monroe's iconic dresses to the event.

In an interview with Today, Kim told hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb that it took a lot of hard work to be able to rock the dress, but she was determined to do it. So, she ate healthily and lost weight. "It taught me a lot about my lifestyle and my health," she said of the experience of slimming down. "I'm not trying to lose any more weight, but I have more energy than ever. I cut out so much sugar, a lot of junk food I was eating ... I just completely changed my lifestyle." Kim rocking the dress also came with plenty of other controversy, and many slammed the star for "ruining" it.

However, Kim clapped back at rumors that she returned the dress in poor condition in an interview with Vogue. "I'm extremely respectful to the dress and what it means to American history," she shared, adding that she would never "eat in it" or risk any damage. And believe it or not, the moment almost never happened.