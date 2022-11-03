Matthew Perry Weighs In On Jennifer Aniston And David Schwimmer's Past Mutual Crush
It seems as though "The One Where Matthew Perry Exposes All of Hollywood" is a three-part special. Following the release of his memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," the "Friends" actor has been making constant headlines as a result of his salacious confessions.
He was first subject to backlash after sources like Variety got an excerpt from the book, which reads, "Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?" Although he later issued an apology in a statement to Deadline, this was far from the last scandal to amount from his writing. One story involving Perry and Valerie Bertinelli gained so much traction that the latter was compelled to respond via TikTok.
Now that the book has officially been released, fans anticipate many more juicy quotes — and subsequent apologies — will emerge. When it comes to tales about Jennifer Aniston, however, Perry has only doubled down and spilled more Central Perk tea.
Matthew Perry knew about his co-stars' crushes
In his memoir, as reported by Hello Magazine, Matthew Perry writes about how he was "immediately taken" with Jennifer Aniston and asked her out before the duo had been cast on "Friends." Although Aniston rejected him, Perry's crush persisted into the "Friends" years and continued until the actor finally took her "deafening lack of interest" to heart.
Of course, in the recent "Friends" reunion, we learned that Aniston wasn't entirely opposed to dating coworkers. In Entertainment Weekly's recap of the TV special, it was reported that Aniston and David Schwimmer admitted to having mutual crushes on each other during the first season. This led Julia Cunningham, co-host of the Jess Cagle Show, to wonder if there was any jealousy on Perry's part.
"When Jennifer and David kind of revealed that they did have crushes on each other ... I was like, 'Was Matthew seething with anger?'" she asked. Perry was quick to clarify that he was well-aware of the crush, and his own feelings for Aniston eventually dissipated. He did, however, admit to often sulking in his dressing room, thinking, "I'll never be with her." Perry then went on to offer the most profound wisdom that may emerge from this book and its press tour: "How can you not have a crush on Jennifer Aniston?"