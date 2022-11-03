Matthew Perry Weighs In On Jennifer Aniston And David Schwimmer's Past Mutual Crush

It seems as though "The One Where Matthew Perry Exposes All of Hollywood" is a three-part special. Following the release of his memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," the "Friends" actor has been making constant headlines as a result of his salacious confessions.

He was first subject to backlash after sources like Variety got an excerpt from the book, which reads, "Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?" Although he later issued an apology in a statement to Deadline, this was far from the last scandal to amount from his writing. One story involving Perry and Valerie Bertinelli gained so much traction that the latter was compelled to respond via TikTok.

Now that the book has officially been released, fans anticipate many more juicy quotes — and subsequent apologies — will emerge. When it comes to tales about Jennifer Aniston, however, Perry has only doubled down and spilled more Central Perk tea.