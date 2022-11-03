Dwyane Wade Issues Fiery Response To Ex-Wife's Claims About Their Daughter

Dwyane Wade continues to fight for his daughter — even if the battle leads him to a very different court than he's used to. For years, the NBA star has been candid about his journey learning to properly parent his teenage child, who came out as transgender. Appearing on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2019, he shared, "[Gabrielle Union and I] are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ+ community... We're just trying to figure out as much information as we can to make sure that we give our child the best opportunity we can to be her best self."

Over the years, Wade has remained a fierce supporter of Zaya and her identity, while also maintaining that his allyship shouldn't be viewed as revolutionary. "It's just being a father," he told Variety. "We're just doing our part as parents. We love our kids."

Zaya was born in 2007 to Wade and his ex-wife, Siohvaugn Funches. Tragically, Funches' approach to parenting the young girl has been in sharp contrast to Wade's accepting nature.