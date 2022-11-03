Kim Kardashian Calls Out Kanye West's Fans After Style Backlash
Kim Kardashian didn't have it easy while being married to Kanye "Ye" West. Throughout their union, the social media influencer stood up for her husband amid controversy. In 2016, she revealed where she stood in the Ye versus Taylor Swift feud. "She totally approved that," Kardashian told GQ in regards to her husband rapping about the singer. "I swear, my husband gets so much s*** for things [when] he really was doing proper protocol and even called to get it approved."
In 2020, Ye announced that he was running for president. and he made some controversial comments at a rally that sparked a discussion about mental health. "As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder," Kardashian stated on her Instagram Stories (via The Evening Standard). The aspiring attorney mentioned that, although she understands that Ye is in the public eye, she believes he's "brilliant but complicated," and people shouldn't discredit his work with hate.
And, in 2013, the reality television star mentioned that she's fed up with the criticism of Ye in regards to her wardrobe. "People think that Kanye actually has time to dress me every single day," she said on an episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" (via Us Weekly). "I feel bad that Kanye gets this bad rap for always dressing me." And now, it seems that Kardashian is fed up with fashion comments — but in an entirely different way.
Kim Kardashian tells all about the flame outfit
On an episode of "The Kardashians," Kim Kardashian said that it has been hard to put together her own outfits without the help of ex-husband Kanye "Ye" West. "I was like, 'How do I wear something that hasn't been pre-vetted first?'" she said (via Entertainment Tonight). "It was psychologically [hard]." Kardashian mentioned that, in the past, she would always ask for fashion advice from the rapper, but without his help, she has been having "panic attacks" about what to wear.
Now, the social media influencer has expressed her feelings on the comments she's been getting now that she's not with Ye anymore. "Let me just say one thing about the flame outfit that everyone wants to talk about," she said on the November 3 episode of "The Kardashians" (via Us Weekly), mentioning that she's been receiving criticism for her choice of wardrobe, and revealing that her ex-husband actually helped choose the outfit. "Everyone is so f***ing fickle," she added.
The episode aired a little after Ye's recent controversy with his fashion line and antisemetic comments on Twitter. Although Kardashian is trying to keep her thoughts to herself, her sister Khloé isn't. "You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I'm trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect," she commented on one of the Ye's Instagram posts (via TMZ). It looks like the Kardashians are ready to give the rapper a dressing-down now, instead.