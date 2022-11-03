Kim Kardashian Calls Out Kanye West's Fans After Style Backlash

Kim Kardashian didn't have it easy while being married to Kanye "Ye" West. Throughout their union, the social media influencer stood up for her husband amid controversy. In 2016, she revealed where she stood in the Ye versus Taylor Swift feud. "She totally approved that," Kardashian told GQ in regards to her husband rapping about the singer. "I swear, my husband gets so much s*** for things [when] he really was doing proper protocol and even called to get it approved."

In 2020, Ye announced that he was running for president. and he made some controversial comments at a rally that sparked a discussion about mental health. "As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder," Kardashian stated on her Instagram Stories (via The Evening Standard). The aspiring attorney mentioned that, although she understands that Ye is in the public eye, she believes he's "brilliant but complicated," and people shouldn't discredit his work with hate.

And, in 2013, the reality television star mentioned that she's fed up with the criticism of Ye in regards to her wardrobe. "People think that Kanye actually has time to dress me every single day," she said on an episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" (via Us Weekly). "I feel bad that Kanye gets this bad rap for always dressing me." And now, it seems that Kardashian is fed up with fashion comments — but in an entirely different way.