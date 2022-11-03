50 Cent's Advice For Quavo After Takeoff's Death Isn't Landing With Fans

The death of Migos rapper Takeoff sent shockwaves throughout the music community. The Atlanta-based musician was shot dead in Houston, Texas, on November 1 following a verbal altercation that involved his bandmate, Quavo. According to TMZ, the incident occurred after a dice game at 810 Billiards & Bowling, which also left two others injured. The Harris County Medical Examiner has since confirmed that Takeoff's death was caused by "penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm."

Following Takeoff's death, fans and celebrities have taken to social media to share tributes to the fallen MC. Offset — the third member of Migos — changed his Instagram profile picture to an image of his late group mate. And, while Offset and Quavo have yet to formally comment on Takeoff's death, the group's label, Quality Control, recently issued a saddening statement.

"It is with broken hearts and deep sadness that we mourn the loss of our beloved brother [Kirshnik] Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff," the label wrote on Instagram. "Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated." Now, fellow rapper 50 Cent is speaking out, and sharing advice with Quavo — but his remarks are sparking some backlash.