John Legend Looks Back On His Past With Kanye West Before Their Friendship Crumbled

It's no secret that Kanye "Ye" West has burned bridges with even his closest friends after his recent controversial actions. After making antisemitic and other disturbing remarks on the internet, Ye was dropped by several businesses that endorsed him and his products including Adidas, according to The New York Times. He's also been publicly making offensive comments about celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Gigi Hadid, per Hollywood Life. Justin Bieber, a close friend of Ye's who had previously stood by his side despite his unpredictable behavior, was understandably upset by the rapper's attack on his wife. The "Peaches" singer has since decided to distance himself from Ye, according to Entertainment Tonight, and he's not the only one.

According to TMZ, Ice Cube has also decided to cut ties from Ye as well. And despite all of the backlash and friendships he has lost along the way, the rapper doesn't appear to have any regrets. In terms of being canceled, Ye seemingly doesn't believe that's possible and recently told paparazzi (via Page Six), "We here, baby, we ain't going nowhere."

Many celebrities have spoken out against Ye's behavior, but not many who know him personally. However, a former friend of Ye's, John Legend, is now speaking out about their past friendship and how he really feels about the rapper now.