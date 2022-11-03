Emma Chamberlain Secretly Dealt With A Medical Issue During Met Gala Moment With Jack Harlow

Emma Chamberlain and Jack Harlow had an interesting interaction on the red carpet of the 2022 Met Gala. Chamberlain, who was hosting Vogue's annual pre-Gala interview series, found herself speechless by a declaration the rapper made. The YouTube personality ended the seemingly innocent interview by telling Harlow, "I'll see you in there," to which he jokingly responded, "Can't wait... Love you. Bye." Chamberlain then returned the gesture, saying, "Love ya," as she awkwardly turned back to the camera.

The interaction quickly went viral, with the clip garnering more than 4 million views on YouTube alone. Shortly after the adorable exchange, Harlow stopped by "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," to address the not-so-serious controversy. "Do you leave every interview saying 'I love you'?" asked host Jimmy Fallon. "Only if I love them," Jack said. "I have a lot of warmth to share."

Months later, Chamberlain opened up about the incident herself on the same show, and revealed to Fallon that she goes "blank" during interviews and often has to rewatch them herself. Now, the internet sensation has shared that she was also suffering with a medical condition during her viral interview with the "First Class" rapper.