Emma Chamberlain Secretly Dealt With A Medical Issue During Met Gala Moment With Jack Harlow
Emma Chamberlain and Jack Harlow had an interesting interaction on the red carpet of the 2022 Met Gala. Chamberlain, who was hosting Vogue's annual pre-Gala interview series, found herself speechless by a declaration the rapper made. The YouTube personality ended the seemingly innocent interview by telling Harlow, "I'll see you in there," to which he jokingly responded, "Can't wait... Love you. Bye." Chamberlain then returned the gesture, saying, "Love ya," as she awkwardly turned back to the camera.
The interaction quickly went viral, with the clip garnering more than 4 million views on YouTube alone. Shortly after the adorable exchange, Harlow stopped by "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," to address the not-so-serious controversy. "Do you leave every interview saying 'I love you'?" asked host Jimmy Fallon. "Only if I love them," Jack said. "I have a lot of warmth to share."
Months later, Chamberlain opened up about the incident herself on the same show, and revealed to Fallon that she goes "blank" during interviews and often has to rewatch them herself. Now, the internet sensation has shared that she was also suffering with a medical condition during her viral interview with the "First Class" rapper.
Emma Chamberlain had tonsil stones
Emma Chamberlain appeared on the November 3 episode of "Hot Ones," and was asked by Sean Evans to reveal a highlight and lowlight from her time hosting the Met Gala red carpet. "A highlight was, like, accidentally having my first meme moment," she said, referencing her viral interaction with Harlow. She went on to reveal that she has yet to speak directly with the rapper about the incident, but she hopes to one day. Chamberland then admitted that a "lowlight" from the evening was having to deal with a tonsil stone while facilitating interviews. "It's basically a buildup of bacteria on your tonsils," Chamberlain explained. "And they taste and like kinda can smell bad too." She further revealed that she tried to combat her symptoms by consuming Altoids breath mints.
Following her Met Gala moment with Jack Harlow, Chamberlain returned to YouTube after a six-month hiatus. Her first post-break video, which is titled "what's good in new york," has been viewed over 6 million times. Since then, Chamberlain has returned to posting on the platform regularly, however, she seemingly cannot escape questions about her slightly flirty exchange with Harlow.