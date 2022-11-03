Cardi B's Shared Throwback Video Of Takeoff Is The Most Emotional Tribute Yet

The rap group Migos was more than a music group. They are family — literally. According to Highsnobiety, Quavo and Offset are cousins and Takeoff was the nephew of Quavo. And to make them even closer as a family, the outlet reports they were raised by Takeoff's mother, who is Quavo's older sister.

Although the three members of Migos are blood-related, it doesn't mean they didn't run into problems as a music group. Fans had been all but convinced Migos broke up this year after various hints from the performers. Many noticed that the three have been focusing more on their solo careers, and Offset has been in a legal battle with the group's label, per TMZ.

With scrutiny already on the trio, another famous name in the family has also kept Migos in the spotlight throughout the years. Rapper Cardi B joined the family by marrying Offset in 2018, according to Brides. Now, in the wake of Takeoff's recent death, it seems evident in Cardi B's social media tribute that the tragedy is bringing the family closer.