Nick Cannon Seemingly Confirms He's Welcoming Another Child With Alyssa Scott

Nick Cannon either really loves kids or he's planning on starting his own football team. The "Wild 'N Out" host had a very busy year after it was reported that he welcomed four children with three different women back in 2021, according to Parade. And, if that wasn't enough, Cannon is gearing up to surpass that number as he continues to father more children this year. Model Breana Tiesi, who is also known as Johnny Manziel's ex-wife, gave birth to her first child Legendary Love — Cannon's eighth — in July.

Nearly two months after welcoming his son, the "Drumline" star welcomed a baby girl with photographer LaNisha Cole. Nine days after Cole gave birth, Cannon added another bundle of joy to his family after Brittany Bell gave birth to their third child together — his tenth, per People. While having children is always a blessing, the actor has often faced serious backlash for his decision to continue to reproduce. Some have even gone as far as accusing Cannon and the mothers of his children of being a part of some sort of cult.

"Everybody's under this weird bizarre thing thinking I got some combine, cult thing going on," he said on the "The Hottee Talkshow Podcast" (via Insider). "Every dynamic is different, but they're all positive and they're all healthy." Now, Cannon has another major family announcement to share.