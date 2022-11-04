NBA Slaps Kyrie Irving With Major Consequences Over His Controversial Post

The fallout from basketball star Kyrie Irving's extremely controversial social media post isn't over quite yet. The controversy started on October 27 when Irving took to Twitter to share a link to the antisemetic movie "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America," which is based on the book of the same name, per Rolling Stone.

He deleted the aforementioned tweet, but not without a whole lot of backlash, which, according to BBC News, included some Jewish fans wearing "Fight antisemitism" t-shirts and Jewish caps during the Brooklyn Nets game on October 31. It was then announced on November 2 that Irving and the team would both be donating $500,000 to charities that help to fight division. In a statement regarding the issue, Irving said in part, per ESPN, "I oppose all forms of hatred and oppression and stand strong with communities that are marginalized and impacted every day." He then added, "So from my family and I, we meant no harm to any one group, race or religion of people, and wish to only be a beacon of truth and light."

But things have now taken another turn as the NBA has hit the basketballer with another serious consequence that could affect his career.