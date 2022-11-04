Oprah Completely Changes Her Opinion On Dr. Oz After Their 20-Year Relationship

Oprah Winfrey and Dr. Oz have had a long-standing relationship that spanned almost 20 years. Oprah first appeared on Dr. Oz's show "Second Opinion with Dr. Oz" in 2003, per Newsweek. Dr. Oz then made numerous appearances on Oprah's talk show, "The Oprah Winfrey Show," over the course of many years. Dr. Oz became so popular that he was offered his own show, "The Dr. Oz Show," in 2009, which centered around the heart surgeon giving medical and health advice to his viewers. "The Dr. Oz Show" ran until January 2022 after Dr. Oz decided to run for Senator for the state of Pennsylvania, per CNN Business.

Dr. Oz, who is running as a Republican, has the support of former President Donald Trump. "I have known Dr. Oz for many years, as have many others, even if only through his very successful television show. He has lived with us through the screen and has always been popular, respected, and smart," Trump stated, per NPR. However, Dr. Oz found himself without the support of the one person who had backed him professionally for almost two decades.