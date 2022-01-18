Dr. Oz Just Revealed A Big Status Change Amid Senate Campaign

Dr. Mehmet Oz just announced a big change in his life as he continues on with his Senate campaign. The infamous TV doctor announced his plans to run for Senate as a Republican in Pennsylvania in late November.

"The Dr. Oz Show" star confirmed the news in a piece for Washington Examiner, in which he suggested the COVID-19 pandemic may have been one of the things that made him pursue his political career. "During the pandemic, I learned that when you mix politics and medicine, you get politics instead of solutions," he wrote. "That's why I am running for the U.S. Senate: to help fix the problems and to help us heal."

Oz has since spoken out about his political ambitions multiple times, including calling out Chief Medical Advisor to President Joe Biden, Dr. Fauci, and challenging him to a debate. "Dr. Fauci, instead of letting the sycophantic media fawn all over you, let's talk facts: You got COVID wrong. Dr. Fauci, let's get the facts straight here," he said in an ad campaign video posted to Twitter on January 13. "You and me, let's have a debate, doctor to doctor, and give the American people the truth about COVID-19. I'm game, anytime, anywhere. Dr. Fauci, are you in?"

Well, it now seems like the star could potentially have more time on his hands to go up against Fauci.