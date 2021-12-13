The Real Reason The Dr. Oz Show Is Ending

If you're gutted about "The Dr. Oz Show" going off-air in 2022, fear not! Host Mehmet Oz's talk show will soon be replaced by "The Good Dish," a spinoff cooking show starring daughter Daphne Oz. "The Good Dish," which initially started as a segment on "The Dr. Oz Show," will see hosts Daphne, "Next Food Star" winner Jamika Pessoa, and "Top Chef" judge Gail Simmons at the helm come January 17.

In a press release, Zack Hernandez, SVP and General Sales Manager, U.S. Syndication Sales at Sony Pictures Television stated, "Audiences have been loving what Daphne, Gail and Jamika have been serving up during their weekly segments on 'The Dr. Oz Show' for years" (via The Wrap). The statement continued, "We have long believed 'The Good Dish' would make an excellent stand-alone series and are delighted to be able to deliver this fresh take on the cooking genre to our station partners and their viewers across the country."

Executive producer Amy Chiaro and co-executive producer Stacy Rader further noted that "Daphne, Gail and Jamika know how to make food accessible with the ability to seamlessly deliver home, lifestyle and trending content," adding, "These incredible women will make you laugh, enjoy cooking again and make your life just a little easier." But despite Daphne Oz taking her father's place, fans of "The Dr. Oz Show" have been left wondering — why exactly is his show ending?