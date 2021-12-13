The Real Reason The Dr. Oz Show Is Ending
If you're gutted about "The Dr. Oz Show" going off-air in 2022, fear not! Host Mehmet Oz's talk show will soon be replaced by "The Good Dish," a spinoff cooking show starring daughter Daphne Oz. "The Good Dish," which initially started as a segment on "The Dr. Oz Show," will see hosts Daphne, "Next Food Star" winner Jamika Pessoa, and "Top Chef" judge Gail Simmons at the helm come January 17.
In a press release, Zack Hernandez, SVP and General Sales Manager, U.S. Syndication Sales at Sony Pictures Television stated, "Audiences have been loving what Daphne, Gail and Jamika have been serving up during their weekly segments on 'The Dr. Oz Show' for years" (via The Wrap). The statement continued, "We have long believed 'The Good Dish' would make an excellent stand-alone series and are delighted to be able to deliver this fresh take on the cooking genre to our station partners and their viewers across the country."
Executive producer Amy Chiaro and co-executive producer Stacy Rader further noted that "Daphne, Gail and Jamika know how to make food accessible with the ability to seamlessly deliver home, lifestyle and trending content," adding, "These incredible women will make you laugh, enjoy cooking again and make your life just a little easier." But despite Daphne Oz taking her father's place, fans of "The Dr. Oz Show" have been left wondering — why exactly is his show ending?
Dr. Oz wants to 'help fix the problems' in our our country
It's official — "The Dr. Oz Show" will conclude in 2022, wrapping the daytime talk show's 13-year run. The news comes just weeks after host Mehmet Oz announced his Senate bid, running as a Republican in the state of Pennsylvania. "During the pandemic, I learned that when you mix politics and medicine, you get politics instead of solutions," Oz wrote in an op-ed for the Washington Examiner. "That's why I am running for the U.S. Senate: to help fix the problems and to help us heal."
Now, Sony has confirmed the end of the Emmy Award-winning series as a result of Oz's Senate run (via People). Since 2009, Oz has hosted his popular talk show, which has focused on topics of health and wellness and has featured a number of celebrity guests including Jenny McCarthy, Sofia Vergara, and Charlie Sheen. But despite running for over a decade, the show ratings eventually began to slump — hitting a season-low in November.
The polarizing surgeon-turned-talk show host has also come under fire for offering controversial medical advice on his program. In 2014, he was slammed by the U.S. Senate (the same one he's now running for) for weight-loss scams and for promoting a "magic weight-loss cure" (via USA Today). Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill in particular lambasted the Republican hopeful, stating, "The scientific community is almost monolithic against you in terms of the efficacy of the three products you call miracles."