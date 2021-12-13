The Real Reason Dr. Oz's Political Run Could Land Oprah In Hot Water

Oprah Winfrey has often been credited for giving Dr. Mehmet Oz his own platform — a charge even Oz, himself, doesn't deny. "I invented life-saving devices, trained young surgeons to save lives, and expected my days to be measured by countless people helped. But many patients came too late without appreciating their power to prevent chronic disease. I started changing this reality by leaving the safety of my medical practice to become the health expert on 'The Oprah Winfrey Show' and, ultimately, the host of my own TV program," Oz penned in his public bid for Senate via the conservative news platform Washington Examiner.

Per the Sacramento Bee, Oprah featured Oz on her show over sixty times before giving him the keys to his own project, "The Dr. Oz Show." But that's not all — she also featured him on the highly coveted list of "Oprah's All-Stars," among the ranks of clinical psychologist Dr. Phil and financier Suze Orman, per HuffPost. Think: "Oprah's Favorite Things" but personified. Shortly after, Oz was known far and wide for his famous albeit sometimes controversial medical advice.

Time will only tell whether or not Oz will actually snag a seat in the Senate but should Oz take home a W in the 2022 Pennysylvania Senate race, Oprah might have some serious 'splaining to do.