Oprah Finally Speaks Out About Dr. Oz Running For Senate

Within the past five years, the overlap between "celebrity" and "politics" has become increasingly larger — in large part thanks to ex-President Donald Trump, a one-time reality star and Twitter provocateur. It's no surprise, then, that in a post-Trump world, at least one other media personality has decided to throw his hat in the ring for the 2022 midterms: Dr. Mehmet Oz, who rose to fame first as a frequent guest medical expert on Oprah's popular daytime show, then with his own health-oriented (albeit controversial) spin-off.

As New York magazine summarized in a recent December profile, Oz, who generated headlines in the past for his dubious medical advice, announced his bid for a Pennsylvania Senate seat earlier this year, has mostly kept mum on his plans ever since. Despite the current lull in active campaigning, Oz's name has managed to stay in the headlines — perhaps due to his ties to Oprah Winfrey, the one-woman industry powerhouse who made him famous.

Indeed, it's no secret that a large chunk of the current interest in Oz's Senate campaign has everything to do with Oprah, a noted progressive, who until now has kept quiet on her thoughts regarding his Republican bid. But now, Oprah has finally broken her silence on the subject after speaking to New York magazine for their own Oz-centric piece. According to Oprah's own words, there's a fair chance Dr. Oz might meet them with mixed results.