How Khloé Kardashian Really Felt About Blac Chyna's Lawsuit
There's no love lost between Blac Chyna and the Kardashian clan. As a result of her rocky relationship with Rob Kardashian, Chyna got on the wrong side of reality TV's first family back in 2016, and tensions have only escalated since then. For proof, let's look at Chyna's lawsuits. Those of us who've been "Keeping Up" remember that Chyna previously filed a suit alleging that Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner all conspired to have her reality show, "Rob & Chyna" canceled. Per TMZ, the "Lashed" founder also accused the KarJenners of defamation, asserting that they'd damaged her reputation by claiming she was abusive towards Rob.
In April, the accused parties took to the stand to debunk Chyna's allegations. Kris' boyfriend Corey Gamble testified that he once broke up a physical fight between Chyna and Rob, and Rob testified that he'd lived in fear throughout his time with Chyna, per The Daily Mail. As TMZ reported, Kardashian family members seemed to agree on the "toxicity" within the couple's romance. When the trial concluded, the jury ruled in the KarJenners' favor, per Page Six. At the time, the family didn't speak much about the verdict, with Kris simply telling ET that she was "just glad it's over."
Since May, a lot has happened: Khloé had a baby via surrogate and Kim split from Pete Davidson. Fans may have forgotten about the trial, but it's now looming on "The Kardashians," and Khloé isn't holding back about what she really thinks on the show.
Khloé Kardashian put Blac Chyna on blast
"The Kardashians" Season 2 is in full swing, and there's no shortage of drama. In the show's most recent November 3 installment, viewers were treated to behind-the-scenes conversations regarding the family's legal battle with Blac Chyna. While no one in the family was ever really a fan of Rob Kardashian and Chyna's doomed romance, Khloé Kardashian's tight-knit relationship with her brother made her one of Chyna's more outspoken critics. This is clear in her confessional, in which she cheekily tells the camera (via Decider), "She is saying that the 'Rob & Chyna' show didn't get a second season because we interfered with it ... not because they weren't in a relationship anymore." The Good American founder also shaded Chyna's parenting of her daughter with Rob, Dream, adding, "While [Chyna's] suing us, Dream's at my house."
Khloé is often posting cute pictures of her niece Dream on social media, and Chyna's parenting has been a fraught subject for a while. Around the same time as the trial, Paper Magazine reported that Chyna took aim at her baby daddies Rob and Tyga for not paying child support. Rob clarified that he was actually on the hook to pay $37K annually for Dream's school, along with her medical expenses (via Buzzfeed News). Khloé then seemingly backed up her brother by posting content of Dream playing with her daughter True, implying that Chyna wasn't doing much mothering. Fans won't have to read between the lines to guess KoKo's true feelings about Chyna.