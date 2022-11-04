How Khloé Kardashian Really Felt About Blac Chyna's Lawsuit

"The Kardashians" Season 2 is in full swing, and there's no shortage of drama. In the show's most recent November 3 installment, viewers were treated to behind-the-scenes conversations regarding the family's legal battle with Blac Chyna. While no one in the family was ever really a fan of Rob Kardashian and Chyna's doomed romance, Khloé Kardashian's tight-knit relationship with her brother made her one of Chyna's more outspoken critics. This is clear in her confessional, in which she cheekily tells the camera (via Decider), "She is saying that the 'Rob & Chyna' show didn't get a second season because we interfered with it ... not because they weren't in a relationship anymore." The Good American founder also shaded Chyna's parenting of her daughter with Rob, Dream, adding, "While [Chyna's] suing us, Dream's at my house."

Khloé is often posting cute pictures of her niece Dream on social media, and Chyna's parenting has been a fraught subject for a while. Around the same time as the trial, Paper Magazine reported that Chyna took aim at her baby daddies Rob and Tyga for not paying child support. Rob clarified that he was actually on the hook to pay $37K annually for Dream's school, along with her medical expenses (via Buzzfeed News). Khloé then seemingly backed up her brother by posting content of Dream playing with her daughter True, implying that Chyna wasn't doing much mothering. Fans won't have to read between the lines to guess KoKo's true feelings about Chyna.