Megyn Kelly Offers Unfiltered Opinion On Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Relationship
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex often offers small glimpses into her home life with Prince Harry on her podcast, "Archetypes." However, her manner of speaking about her family appears to have irked another famous Meg — Megyn Kelly — who went off about them on her own podcast, "The Megyn Kelly Show." Though the American media tends to be a little less harsh toward Meghan than the notoriously vicious tabloids in the U.K., Kelly at least is not afraid to offer her own unfiltered opinion on the California-based royals. After all, as the description of her show advertises, she is "no BS. No agenda. And no fear."
Per Us Weekly, Kelly was set off by the phrasing that Meghan used when describing her morning routine with Prince Harry and their kids. On the latest episode of "Archetypes," she said, "I start doing [Archie's] lunchbox right before he's up while I have [Lili], getting her a little nibble. My husband's helping me get him downstairs." While this seems innocuous, Kelly had a big problem with it.
Megyn Kelly wants Meghan Markle to stop referring to Prince Harry as 'my husband'
On the November 2 episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show," Megyn Kelly held nothing back about her displeasure for how Meghan Markle refers to Prince Harry. According to Kelly, Meghan calls him "my husband" more than using his actual name. "We get it, you bagged the gorilla," Kelly said. "Congratulations, you got the big bear [and] you want us all to know." An alternative interpretation could be that Meghan is trying to draw attention away from the fact that her husband is a prince, but who's to say.
Kelly also vented her irritation at Meghan and this particular episode of "Archetypes" to Sky News Australia. "I love that she's trying to do the 'I'm just like you ... I make breakfast for my two kids ... and I get them off to school,'" Kelly said. "Hello, that's called motherhood, shut up. Most of us don't run around looking for credit for it. It's what you do when you have children."
In the immortal words of Whoopi Goldberg: "Okay."