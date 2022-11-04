Megyn Kelly Offers Unfiltered Opinion On Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Relationship

On the November 2 episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show," Megyn Kelly held nothing back about her displeasure for how Meghan Markle refers to Prince Harry. According to Kelly, Meghan calls him "my husband" more than using his actual name. "We get it, you bagged the gorilla," Kelly said. "Congratulations, you got the big bear [and] you want us all to know." An alternative interpretation could be that Meghan is trying to draw attention away from the fact that her husband is a prince, but who's to say.

Kelly also vented her irritation at Meghan and this particular episode of "Archetypes" to Sky News Australia. "I love that she's trying to do the 'I'm just like you ... I make breakfast for my two kids ... and I get them off to school,'" Kelly said. "Hello, that's called motherhood, shut up. Most of us don't run around looking for credit for it. It's what you do when you have children."

In the immortal words of Whoopi Goldberg: "Okay."