Ryan Reynolds Can't Help But Joke About Nick Cannon's Growing Family
Stars, they're just like us! And in Ryan Reynolds' case, that means he likes to poke a little fun at Nick Cannon's penchant for having children, just like us.
As you may have heard, the former "America's Got Talent" host is officially expecting his 11th child, with model Alyssa Scott confirming the identity of her baby's father in some very revealing Instagram snaps on November 3. Just over a week after Scott confirmed she was pregnant again, she let the world know serial baby maker Cannon is the dad by sharing a snap on Instagram of the two of them in the bathtub. Cannon lay down, while she stood nude above him and sweetly placed his hand on her growing bump. "This is a MIRACLE & a BLESSING," she captioned the upload, before then sharing a black and white shot of them in the tub as Cannon kissed her bump.
While the pictures were no doubt stunning, Reynolds couldn't help but joke about Cannon's ever-growing brood, as it seems like the host is pretty much expecting a new child every month. In 2022 alone, Cannon welcomed Rise with Brittany Bell, Legendary Love with Bre Teisi, and Onyx with LaNisha Cole. They became siblings to Cannon's twins Moroccan and Monroe with Mariah Carey, another son and a daughter with Bell, a son and a daughter with Abby De La Rosa, and his late son, Zen, with Scott.
Ryan Reynolds wants a bigger bottle for Nick Cannon
Ryan Reynolds couldn't help but poke a little fun at Nick Cannon following his latest baby news. The "Deadpool" actor took to Twitter to retweet an article confirming the TV host is expecting his 11th baby, adding, "We're gonna need a bigger bottle." The joke was all in good fun, though, as Cannon showed he has a good sense of humor about his ever-expanding family when he joined forces with Reynolds for a video promoting the actor's Aviation Gin. In a hilarious video, titled "Nick Cannon's Vasectomy," which was posted to Reynolds' YouTube in June, Cannon talked fans through how to make a cocktail called The Vasectomy, joking, "Lord knows I need one."
But it seems like Cannon may not even be done at 11. Though he's only officially confirmed himself that he's got 11 kids born or on the way, it's thought there could be a bonus baby ready to enter the world, too. TMZ claimed in June that Cannon is the father of Abby De La Rosa's baby on the way, though Daily Mail reported she's hinted on social media that she could have been having another set of twins (they already share Zion and Zillion), which could actually mean Cannon will soon be a dad of 12.
At the top of Cannon's Christmas list this year? Diapers, probably.