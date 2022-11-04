Ryan Reynolds Can't Help But Joke About Nick Cannon's Growing Family

Stars, they're just like us! And in Ryan Reynolds' case, that means he likes to poke a little fun at Nick Cannon's penchant for having children, just like us.

As you may have heard, the former "America's Got Talent" host is officially expecting his 11th child, with model Alyssa Scott confirming the identity of her baby's father in some very revealing Instagram snaps on November 3. Just over a week after Scott confirmed she was pregnant again, she let the world know serial baby maker Cannon is the dad by sharing a snap on Instagram of the two of them in the bathtub. Cannon lay down, while she stood nude above him and sweetly placed his hand on her growing bump. "This is a MIRACLE & a BLESSING," she captioned the upload, before then sharing a black and white shot of them in the tub as Cannon kissed her bump.

While the pictures were no doubt stunning, Reynolds couldn't help but joke about Cannon's ever-growing brood, as it seems like the host is pretty much expecting a new child every month. In 2022 alone, Cannon welcomed Rise with Brittany Bell, Legendary Love with Bre Teisi, and Onyx with LaNisha Cole. They became siblings to Cannon's twins Moroccan and Monroe with Mariah Carey, another son and a daughter with Bell, a son and a daughter with Abby De La Rosa, and his late son, Zen, with Scott.