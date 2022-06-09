Nick Cannon And Ryan Reynolds' Unexpected Team Up Has Fans Talking

Move over, Jim Bob — there's another proliferating patriarch in town. Nick Cannon has seemingly carved a career out of being a new father, most notably, announcing the arrival of three children in the span of mere months. That brought the overall total to seven kids with four women, including twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey. However, that still wasn't enough for the "Drumline" star. On May 7, Cannon took to Angela Yee's "Lip Service" podcast to announce more bundles of joy, saying, "The stork is on the way. If you thought the numbers I put up in 2021 was... wait 'til 2022! Y'know, there was a lot of kids last year."

The announcement comes after Cannon pledged celibacy last October. After the death of his 5-month-old son Zen to brain cancer in December 2021, he quickly broke the rule. "I was supposed to make it to the top of the year but, obviously, I started going through some stuff. I got depressed with the loss of my son," the host and rapper told Yee. As of January he's expecting his eighth child with Bre Tiesi, and in May, Abby de la Rosa, mother of Cannon's twins Zion and Zillion, took to Instagram to announce yet another pregnancy. That brings Cannon's total to nine children with five women... basically a nine-to-five job.

While Cannon's busy schedule has made him the butt of countless jokes, a new ad with Ryan Reynolds shows he's able to laugh at himself.