What Mariah Carey Thinks Of Nick Cannon's Many Children

It's no secret that Nick Cannon has been growing his family since his divorce from singer Mariah Carey in 2014, whom he wed in 2008. Carey has even teased him about his family tree-growing aspirations before.

"She came at me first about it, so it was actually easier," Cannon told Los Angeles' Power 106 in 2016 (via Us Weekly). "I don't know how she heard about it, but she called me, and she was funny with it. She was like, 'Mmmhmm, I heard about you out here in these streets.'" It's nice to hear that Carey can joke about her co-parent's shenanigans; clearly they have a good relationship. "He's a good guy. It's not that hard to make it work," Carey told Entertainment Tonight (via Us Weekly) in 2017. "Now we can laugh, and joke, and do the good parts of when we had a relationship." Aw!

So, all of that being said, if Cannon were to settle down with one mom, might it, again, be with Carey? "I know I'll never be in a relationship again," he told T.I.'s "ExpediTIously" podcast in 2019 (per Newsweek). "I know I'll never be married again... [I don't] want to have to answer to anybody. [I want to] be by himself... forever. [However] if I was to do it again, it would be to her. It would be Mariah."