Nick Cannon Is Now Expecting His Fourth Child In A Year

2020 leading into 2021 was clearly a very busy time for Nick Cannon. The former "America's Got Talent" host appears to be about to become a father of seven after he and his girlfriend seemingly dropped some very big news on social media.

Cannon is already a dad to six children, three of which he welcomed within a few months of the latest announcement. The host is, of course, father to Mariah Carey's twins, Monroe and Moroccan, who the divorced couple welcomed into the world in 2011. The twins were Cannon's only children for a few years, until the star welcomed his son, Golden, with Brittany Bell in 2017. The two then went on to welcome a daughter together, Powerful, who was born in December 2020. Bell confirmed the news with a sweet Christmas-themed family photo on Instagram.

But "The Masked Singer" host certainly didn't slow down after that, though. On June 14, it was confirmed that Cannon and Abby De La Rosa had welcomed twins together, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, making Cannon a father of six.

Now though, it seems baby number seven is on the way for the star after a very telling Instagram Stories post on Father's Day (June 20). Read on for what we know about Cannon's apparent fourth child in a year.