What We Know About Nick Cannon And Abby De La Rosa's New Twins

A big congratulations are due to Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa! The pair welcomed twin boys in June and shared the first photos of their two bundles of joy via Instagram. "JUNE 14TH, 2021," wrote De La Rosa in the caption of her post. "Welcome to the world Zion Mixolydian Cannon & ZIllion Heir Cannon." The DJ hashtagged the post with "#myworld" and "#twinboys." Yay!

The nature of Cannon and De La Rosa's relationship remains unclear, as the couple never fully confirmed their status. The first time either celebrity publicly acknowledged their relationship was in April when De La Rosa shared her pregnancy announcement. "Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy. I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angel," wrote the DJ in a since-deleted Instagram post, according to Page Six. "I pray that God give you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy. That God bless you and your brother and guide you into living out your full purpose. Your Dad & I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support."

The twin boys are the newest additions to Cannon's growing family, making the TV host a father of six ... or seven?