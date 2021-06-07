Mariah Carey Responds To Rumors Of Feuding With Jay Z

Mariah Carey is weighing in on news she and Jay-Z had an "explosive" fallout.

The gossip began with rumors that Carey left Jay-Z's management company Roc Nation after three years. "Mariah and Jay had an explosive meeting which did not go well at all," a source told The Sun. "She has made it clear she wants nothing more to do with him and has called it quits with Roc Nation," the source continued, claiming the "meeting couldn't have gone much worse."

Carey joined Roc Nation in 2018 and since has released her fifteenth studio album, a Christmas special, and a memoir titled "The Meaning of Mariah Carey." An insider told the Daily Mail, the "GTFO" artist did leave Roc Nation on creative differences, but "Mariah and Jay-Z are on great terms," denying The Sun's report.

Now, the legendary pop singer herself is weighing in on the rumors, taking to Instagram to reveal the real "explosive" situation between her and Jay-Z.