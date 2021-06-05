What's Really Going On With Mariah Carey And Jay-Z?

The relationship between Mariah Carey and Jay-Z first began back in the late 1990s, when the pop icon was preparing to release her seventh studio album and establishing her influence in the music industry by mixing her pop singles with rap's biggest stars. The next on her list? Jay-Z, whom she met on a night out at Mr. Chow's.

"The first time I worked with Jay[-Z] was for the album Rainbow, on the song 'Heartbreaker,'" the singer told V Magazine back in March 2018. "This is before everybody in the world knew who he was. But we lovers of hip-hop knew who he was, and were very in awe of him, his talent, where he came from, his whole story and everything. So we talked that night and ended up collaborating."

At the time of the interview, Carey had was working on her fifteenth studio album, "Caution," and had just signed onto Jay-Z's management company Roc Nation. "We just have a history as friends and as collaborators, so it's kind of a thing that's already been established. Now, I've been getting to know Jay Brown a lot better: I've always known who he was and really respected and admired him so much. The way he does business is just awe-inspiring," said the "Emotions" singer at the time. So, what happened in the last three years working together that has insiders revealing "explosive" details? Keep reading to find out what's going on.