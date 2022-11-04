RHOSLC's Meredith Marks Defends Friendship With Jen Shah Amid Legal Troubles

"The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Meredith Marks is standing her ground when it comes to her continued friendship with fellow Housewife and admitted fraudster Jen Shah. To recap, Shah was arrested in 2021 during the filming of "RHOSLC" Season 2 for allegedly serving as the kingpin for a telemarketing scam that targeted vulnerable communities, such as the elderly. Before her trial, the reality star maintained her innocence to her friends and to the public, as shown on the currently airing "RHOSLC" Season 3.

In a turn of events, Shah ended up striking a deal with the court and pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud before her case ever went to trial, per Deadline. During an interview with Variety on October 15, fellow castmate Marks discussed how Shah's guilty plea was "very surprising and shocking" considering how close Shah was to her trial.

Nonetheless, Marks is continuing to back up her Salt Lake City sister.