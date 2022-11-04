​​Wendy Williams' Post-Rehab Update Is Sure To Excite Fans

Wendy Williams has had a long battle with substance abuse. In 2019, the talk show host was found drunk after she had relapsed amid news that her husband's mistress had given birth to a baby, per Daily Mail. Williams was taken to a hospital, where she was given an IV bag of fluids to sober her up. Page Six reported that following the hospitalization, Williams returned to the sober living facility where she had been staying. It was reported that the news of the baby was what caused her relapse. "Wendy is not in a good way, everyone is so concerned for her. The sad thing is that she's been working so hard to stay sober and she's been so honest in her struggles with her fans, and this just tipped her over the edge," a source told Page Six.

In September 2022, Williams checked herself back into a rehab facility for substance abuse, per Page Six. Just months before, The U.S. Sun reported that fans were concerned for Williams after acting erratically in a video. "I really feel for her. I feel she shouldn't have been interviewed yet. I hope and pray things get better," one wrote. "She seemed erratic. I hope she's okay," another shared. Two months after her rehab stint, Williams is back looking healthy and happy, and fans were excited to see her back in the familiar purple chair she reigned in during her time on her show.