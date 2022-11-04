Wendy Williams' Post-Rehab Update Is Sure To Excite Fans
Wendy Williams has had a long battle with substance abuse. In 2019, the talk show host was found drunk after she had relapsed amid news that her husband's mistress had given birth to a baby, per Daily Mail. Williams was taken to a hospital, where she was given an IV bag of fluids to sober her up. Page Six reported that following the hospitalization, Williams returned to the sober living facility where she had been staying. It was reported that the news of the baby was what caused her relapse. "Wendy is not in a good way, everyone is so concerned for her. The sad thing is that she's been working so hard to stay sober and she's been so honest in her struggles with her fans, and this just tipped her over the edge," a source told Page Six.
In September 2022, Williams checked herself back into a rehab facility for substance abuse, per Page Six. Just months before, The U.S. Sun reported that fans were concerned for Williams after acting erratically in a video. "I really feel for her. I feel she shouldn't have been interviewed yet. I hope and pray things get better," one wrote. "She seemed erratic. I hope she's okay," another shared. Two months after her rehab stint, Williams is back looking healthy and happy, and fans were excited to see her back in the familiar purple chair she reigned in during her time on her show.
Wendy Williams is getting ready for her podcast
On Thursday, Wendy Williams shared a snap on her Instagram feed of her sitting in her velvet purple chair. "About last NIGHT ... Team Wendy!" she captioned. Many of her fans shared their excitement over her return. "Praying this is a recent picture. She looks good here!" one wrote. "You look amazing Wendy! We are waiting for your return! Let's go! How you doing!" another responded. Others were concerned for Williams' well-being. "They better not put her out there if she isn't ready. If she is ready ... let's get it!" a fan wrote.
Williams first teased fans about her upcoming podcast in August, per The Wrap. "Trust me, I will be back!" she told her fans. After the daytime talk show host experienced a myriad of health problems, Season 13 of "The Wendy Williams Show" kept getting pushed back until a series of guest hosts took over. It was then announced that Sherri Shephard would be taking over the time slot. Now, it looks as if Williams will be using her gift of gab on another platform, and it looks as if she's ready to return to the spotlight.