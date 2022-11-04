Keanu Reeves Was Reportedly Taken Aback By Matthew Perry's Memoir Diss

Matthew Perry's new memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," was full of shocking confessions of his time in show business and struggles with addiction. Admitting to "crushing badly" on Jennifer Aniston during the filming of "Friends," via Page Six, and a make-out session with Valerie Bertinelli, Perry held nothing back. In the case of Keanu Reeves, however, his candor struck all the wrong nerves.

The "17 Again" star took two digs at Reeves in his book, writing, per Variety, "Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?" Later, when reflecting upon the death of "Saturday Night Live" alum Chris Farley, Perry again mused, "I punched a hole through Jennifer Aniston's dressing room wall when I found out. Keanu Reeves walks among us." The vague nature of Perry's jabs at the "Matrix: Resurrection" star prompted backlash, leading him to issue an apology. In an October 26 statement to Deadline, Perry characterized himself as "a big fan of Keanu," insisting that he chose the star's name at random.

While Perry has certainly said his peace on the matter, Reeves has reportedly chimed in with his initial reaction to the "Friends" star's barbs.