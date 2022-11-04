Keanu Reeves Was Reportedly Taken Aback By Matthew Perry's Memoir Diss
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Matthew Perry's new memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," was full of shocking confessions of his time in show business and struggles with addiction. Admitting to "crushing badly" on Jennifer Aniston during the filming of "Friends," via Page Six, and a make-out session with Valerie Bertinelli, Perry held nothing back. In the case of Keanu Reeves, however, his candor struck all the wrong nerves.
The "17 Again" star took two digs at Reeves in his book, writing, per Variety, "Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?" Later, when reflecting upon the death of "Saturday Night Live" alum Chris Farley, Perry again mused, "I punched a hole through Jennifer Aniston's dressing room wall when I found out. Keanu Reeves walks among us." The vague nature of Perry's jabs at the "Matrix: Resurrection" star prompted backlash, leading him to issue an apology. In an October 26 statement to Deadline, Perry characterized himself as "a big fan of Keanu," insisting that he chose the star's name at random.
While Perry has certainly said his peace on the matter, Reeves has reportedly chimed in with his initial reaction to the "Friends" star's barbs.
Keanu Reeves is equally confused about Matthew Perry's digs at him
Whoa... Keanu Reeves was reportedly as baffled as the rest of us after hearing of his unflattering inclusion in Matthew Perry's memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing." An insider told Us Weekly, "Keanu thought the comments came out of left field. It's kind of backfired on Matthew anyway, which is why he had to apologize."
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the two Canadian thespians have never even worked together on any TV or film project. Additionally, Reeves has become synonymous to fans with his "nice guy" persona, with stories of him gifting Rolex watches to the "John Wick 4" crew upon wrapping. Reeves also earned massive goodwill this January when it was reported that he donated 70% of his "Matrix" earnings to cancer research, per Dazed.
As for Perry, a whole different aspect of his memoir is raising eyebrows. In one passage, Perry described the aftermath of his 2019 emergency ostomy surgery as a "hellish" experience, via People. According to Daily Beast, medical professionals are taking offense to these comments, including James Murray, the president of United Ostomy Associations of America (UOAA). In a written statement, Murray described Perry's recount of his colostomy as potentially problematic. "These words sting for those of us who deal with the consequences of ostomy stigmas in our society," Murray wrote.
We guess there's always a price to pay for too much candor.