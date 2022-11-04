Bethenny Frankel's Return To The Real Housewives World Isn't What We Expected

Ever since Bethenny Frankel left "The Real Housewives of New York," her possible return to the show has been eagerly anticipated by fans. Hope was restored to the Bravo show's fanbase when Andy Cohen announced not only a reboot of the series but the launching of "RHONY: Legacy," which would be comprised of former cast members. Although the Bravo honcho did not believe Frankel would want to be among the castmates. "Her life is now evolved to another place, so I can't imagine her wanting to do it," he told Variety in March while discussing the "RHONY" rebranding.

Shortly after news of the reboot was made public, Frankel took to social media to throw slight shade at the idea with a cheeky TikTok. The Skinnygirl CEO shared her thoughts by adding a sound clip that called the news "f***ing boring." Some fans were unconvinced that Frankel was done with the hit reality show. "Bethenny you KNOW you're coming back for the RHONY all stars show. We all do," one TikTok user replied. A week later, on her "Just B" podcast, the "RHONY" alum said she was approached to rejoin the series. "When asked, I say, 'There's a number, but I don't think you can afford it,'" Frankel said, via People.

In October, Dorinda Medley reiterated that Frankel was unlikely to rejoin "RHONY" anytime soon. "No one is convincing Bethenny, not even me," Medley told Page Six. However, weeks later, Frankel announced she was, in fact, dipping her toes back in the "RHONY" universe.