Elon Musk Is Supposedly Firing A Staggering Amount Of Twitter Employees
It's only been a few days since Elon Musk was officially crowned the new CEO of Twitter and he's already made some major changes. The entrepreneur stated that for one he's going to start charging users $8 for having a blue verification badge and that price mark will also go towards people who are looking to obtain one as well, according to CBS News. Musk initially condemned the verification system as "bulls**t" then proceeded to inform his followers that they will have to pay a small fee going forward. "Power to the people! Blue for $8/month," he tweeted.
Twitter users who are willing to pay monthly for their badge will be a part of Twitter Blue and will receive several perks. "You will also get: Priority in replies, mentions & search, which is essential to defeat spam/scam, Ability to post long video & audio, [and] Half as many ads," he wrote. Following Musk's announcement, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez expressed her distain for the Tesla CEO's plans which quickly resulted in a heated argument with Musk. "Lmao at a billionaire earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that 'free speech' is actually a $8/mo subscription plan," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.
Not too long after their social media back-and-forth, the politician claimed her Twitter account was throttled. "My twitter mentions/notifications conveniently aren't working tonight, so I was informed via text that I seem to have gotten under a certain billionaire's skin," she wrote. Now, Musk's next round of adjustments is affecting thousands of employees.
Elon Musk lays off over 3,000 employees
Elon Musk has reportedly let go of about 3,700 employees just days after his new reign over at Twitter, TMZ reported. Thousands of workers received an email Thursday night stating the company will be reducing the "global workforce." The reasoning behind the major cut comes in "an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path." In addition, individuals who were let go were advised to not return to their office and that all access would be revoked effective immediately.
Twitter's massive layoff has caused outrage among thousands of now former employees and together they have expressed their frustration on social media. "Looks like I'm unemployed y'all. Just got remotely logged out of my work laptop and removed from Slack," one user wrote. "My entire team just got locked out. officially an ex-Tweep. it's been a wild ride," another added. Twitter employees have now united as they continue to share their stories online with the now trending hashtag #OneTeam.
In light of all the madness, Musk released an apathetic statement doubling down on his decision. "Twitter has had a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even though nothing has changed with content moderation and we did everything we could to appease the activists," he wrote. A class-action lawsuit has been filed by several Twitter employees claiming they were not given ample notice about the layoffs under federal and California law, per CNBC.