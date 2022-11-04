Elon Musk Is Supposedly Firing A Staggering Amount Of Twitter Employees

It's only been a few days since Elon Musk was officially crowned the new CEO of Twitter and he's already made some major changes. The entrepreneur stated that for one he's going to start charging users $8 for having a blue verification badge and that price mark will also go towards people who are looking to obtain one as well, according to CBS News. Musk initially condemned the verification system as "bulls**t" then proceeded to inform his followers that they will have to pay a small fee going forward. "Power to the people! Blue for $8/month," he tweeted.

Twitter users who are willing to pay monthly for their badge will be a part of Twitter Blue and will receive several perks. "You will also get: Priority in replies, mentions & search, which is essential to defeat spam/scam, Ability to post long video & audio, [and] Half as many ads," he wrote. Following Musk's announcement, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez expressed her distain for the Tesla CEO's plans which quickly resulted in a heated argument with Musk. "Lmao at a billionaire earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that 'free speech' is actually a $8/mo subscription plan," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

Not too long after their social media back-and-forth, the politician claimed her Twitter account was throttled. "My twitter mentions/notifications conveniently aren't working tonight, so I was informed via text that I seem to have gotten under a certain billionaire's skin," she wrote. Now, Musk's next round of adjustments is affecting thousands of employees.